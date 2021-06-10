Delhi: Temperature touches 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday; IMD predicts rain over the weekend

People wait in queue at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. Parts of the city recorded 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Mercury is expected to remain high on Thursday and Friday in the national capital as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius.

Temperature touched 42.2 degrees Celsius during day time on Wednesday at the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, 44.1 degrees Celsius at southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh and 44.3 degrees at northwest Delhi’s Pitampura.

Minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Thursday was 29 degrees Celsius, lower than 31.4 degrees recorded on Wednesday.

However, as per the IMD, some relief is likely around the corner for Delhi. The agency has forecast formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal on Friday which is expected to become stronger and move in the west-northwest direction.

Under its influence and remnants, “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India, excluding Rajasthan, during June 12 to 14,” an IMD forecast states.

The national capital can expect light to moderate intensity rain or thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday, and light to very light rain or thundershowers from June 14 to 16.

Maximum temperature is forecast to dip to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 34 degrees by Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was in the poor category on Thursday morning with a reading of 247, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

High dust concentration due to strong winds is one of the causes for deterioration of the AQI, which is expected to remain in the poor category on Thursday and Friday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.