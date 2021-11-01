Delhi to witness clear skies; air quality remains ‘poor’, expected to get worse

Delhi on Monday is likely to see a minimum temperature of around 13.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of around 29.7 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, the city can expect to see mainly clear skies.

The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday and is expected to get worse in the coming two days. It is expected to be in the ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per the Air Quality Early Warning System of Delhi.

The predominant surface wind is likely to come from the Southeast directions of Delhi with a wind speed of 08-12 kmph.

The crop residue burning fire points increased significantly in Punjab (2895), Haryana (353) and UP (170) on Sunday. The contribution of biomass burning in PM 2.5 concentration is likely to reduce to less than 5% as the change in wind direction is not favourable for the transportation of pollutants.