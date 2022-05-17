Delhi weather: Maximum temperature at 41 degrees; cloudy skies, thunder and lightning on forecast

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Tuesday, with cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 42.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the long period average for this time of the year. The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 27.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

At the Mungeshpur and Najafgarh weather stations, where the temperature had soared to reach 49 degrees on Sunday, the maximum temperature had fallen on Monday. It was recorded at 44 degrees at Mungeshpur and 44.7 degrees at Najafgarh. The maximum temperature at the Gurgaon weather observatory on Monday was 44.7 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies, and the possibility of rain, thunder and lightning return to the forecast from May 21 to 23. While heatwave conditions and a maximum temperature of 45 degrees are in the forecast for May 20, the temperature could fall to around 40 degrees by May 22. The minimum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature over Northwest and Central India is unlikely to change over the next 24 hours, but could increase by three to four degrees thereafter, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday morning. The IMD had said in an update on Monday that heatwave conditions are likely to reduce in intensity and distribution over Northwest and Central India from Monday onwards. On Monday, heatwave conditions were recorded in parts of Punjab, Southern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. The highest maximum temperature for the day was recorded at Dholpur, Rajasthan at 46.1 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 297, in the ‘poor’ category, with dust contributing around 58% to the PM10 levels, according to the SAFAR forecasting system. The air quality could be in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, going by a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Monday. “Strong winds favourable for raising dust are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP and NCR for the next two days,” the forecast stated on Monday, adding: “Long-range transported dust will also impact air quality over parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and NCR during next two days.”