Partly cloudy skies, maximum temp of 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi today

Partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius are on the forecast for Delhi on Friday.

Winds and light rainfall of around 1 mm at the Palam weather observatory were recorded on Thursday night, since a western disturbance lies over Jammu and Kashmir. Other weather stations remained dry, recording no rainfall. The IMD had issued a forecast for strong winds and thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall over parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 23.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal, while the temperature at 8.30 am was 28.2 degrees Celsius.

While heat wave conditions are on the forecast for April 18 and 19, when the maximum temperature is set to return to around 42 degrees Celsius, another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 19 onwards, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It could bring strong winds and partly cloudy skies to Delhi on April 20 and 21. The fresh western disturbance can bring rainfall to the western Himalayan region and the “adjoining plains of northwest India” from April 19 to 21, an IMD bulletin issued on Friday morning stated.

Heat wave conditions were recorded in parts of Delhi on Thursday. On Friday, heat wave conditions remain on the forecast for isolated pockets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature could range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast indicates.

The AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘poor’ category since March 28. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’. On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI was 280, with PM10 as the main pollutant, going by the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 pm bulletin. A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Thursday said that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Friday and Saturday, with PM10 and dust likely to be the predominant pollutants.