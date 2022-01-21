Cloudy skies, light rainfall likely in Delhi today

Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Friday.

A western disturbance is likely to affect parts of northwest India from Friday night onwards, bringing rainfall with it. Thunderstorms are on the forecast for Saturday, while Sunday is also likely to be a rainy day, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 8 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was 19.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 7.6 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 95, and the temperature at the same time was 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Moderate fog was reported over Delhi on Friday morning with visibility at Safdarjung being 200 metres.

On Friday, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The AQI on Thursday was 387, in the ‘very poor’ category. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’. Rain and strong winds over the weekend could lead to the dispersion of pollutants, along with an improvement in the AQI, the forecast indicates.

The AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘very poor’ category from January 17 onwards.

The stations that continued to record AQI in the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning include Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Wazirpur, Punjabi Bagh, and Mundka. The 24-hour average AQI at 9 am at Anand Vihar was 419, while it stood at 432 at Jahangirpuri.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the AQI was 387, in the ‘very poor’ category. At ITO, the AQI was 358, and it was 393 at Chandni Chowk.