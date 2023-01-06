scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Temperature drops to 1.8 degrees at Aya Nagar, Delhi battles cold wave conditions

The IMD forecast indicates that shallow to moderate fog is likely in Delhi over the next week, while the maximum temperature is set to return to around 22 degrees Celsius by January 12.

People warm themselves near a small fire during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The Aya Nagar weather observatory in South Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius early on Friday as cold wave conditions persist in Delhi.

The minimum temperature at Aya Nagar was around five degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees on Friday, three degrees below the normal.

Cold wave conditions are recorded when the minimum temperature is 4 degrees Celsius or less.

The weather station located at the IGI Airport, Palam, recorded the highest minimum temperature in the city of 7 degrees Celsius early on Friday. The visibility at Palam early on Friday was around 200 m with moderate fog covering parts of the city.

According to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog over parts of northwest India and adjoining central and east India is likely to result in ‘cold day’ conditions in isolated pockets over the region. The IMD records a ‘cold day’ when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal in the plains.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 17 degrees on Friday, a little below the normal of 19.4 degrees Celsius.

While moderate to dense fog is likely to persist on Saturday, dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely to abate next week. The IMD forecast indicates that shallow to moderate fog is likely over the next week, while the maximum temperature is set to return to around 22 degrees Celsius by January 12.

Meanwhile, the city has recorded no rainfall in more than two months. All of November, December and January so far have remained dry. November usually records around 6 mm of rainfall, while December sees around 8.1 mm. Delhi recorded some rainfall of around 9.6 mm in December last year.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 10:42 IST
Boost for Congress in J&K as Ghulam Nabi Azad loyalists set to rejoin party

