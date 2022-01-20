Dense fog envelops Delhi; temperature to drop to 10 degrees Celsius today

Parts of Delhi recorded dense fog on Thursday morning with visibility around 50 metres at Palam.

Fog is considered ‘dense’ when visibility is between 50 and 200 metres, and ‘moderate’ fog is when the visibility is between 200 and 500 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Safdarjung weather observatory recorded ‘moderate’ fog on Thursday with visibility at around 400 metres.

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 9.8 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory. This is three degrees above the normal. The maximum temperature recorded was 18.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal.

Minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius are on the IMD forecast for Thursday. The temperature at 8.30 am on Thursday was 11.4 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at the same time was 95%.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall for Delhi from January 21 to 23, on account of a western disturbance that is likely to affect parts of northwest India from January 21 onwards. Western disturbances are storms that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring winter rainfall to northwest India. Western disturbances have brought five days of rainfall to Delhi this month so far, with the heaviest spell on January 8, when around 40.6 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung station.

The air quality in Delhi, which was in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday with an AQI of 322, is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category on Thursday and Friday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Subsequently, stronger winds and rainfall could lead to an improvement in air quality, the forecast indicates.

As a 24-hour average the AQI at some stations was in the ‘severe’ category at 9 am on Thursday. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’. The AQI at Anand Vihar was 453, while Jahangirpuri recorded a figure of 437, and the monitoring station at Wazirpur recorded 404. At Chandni Chowk, the AQI was 370, in the ‘very poor’ category. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the AQI was at 360, also in the ‘very poor’ category.