Delhi: Light showers likely in evening, AQI to remain in ‘very poor’ category

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts very light rainfall in the evening or night in Delhi today.

The minimum temperature is likely to be 9 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature could settle at around 22 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in the last 24 hours was 8.7 degree Celsius, while the maximum was 22.5 degree Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of the year. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature could range between 5 degree Celsius and 8 degree Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 90%.

Meanwhile, stronger winds are likely to lead to a slight improvement in air quality, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast indicates. The AQI is, however, likely to remain in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category or in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday. On Wednesday, Delhi’s AQI stood at 363, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

Kids enjoy near a bonfire in Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Kids enjoy near a bonfire in Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The AQI might remain in the ‘poor’ category on Friday and Saturday as well, going by the forecast. Winds are likely to be relatively strong till around December 21.

The 24-hour average AQI at the monitoring stations at Jahangirpuri and Mundka stood in the ‘severe’ category at 9 am on Thursday. At Mundka, the AQI was 410, while at Jahangirpuri, it was 428. The stations that recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category include Mandir Marg, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Chandni Chowk, Patparganj and Rohini.