Delhi: Rains finally stop, IMD predicts drop in temperature later this week

Rains have finally stopped in Delhi with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a drop in minimum temperature later this week.

Between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 5.4 mm of rainfall. Till Sunday evening, the station had recorded 63.6 mm of rainfall this month. This is the highest amount of rain that the capital has seen in January in the last 26 years, according to the IMD. This is just short of 69.8 mm of rain that was recorded in January 1995.

Two consecutive western disturbances brought rainfall to northwest India since January 4. The rain subsided on account of the absence of high levels of moisture from the Arabian Sea, IMD said. High levels of moisture coming in from the sea had sustained the long wet spell over northwest and central India.

The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 9.6 degree Celsius, three degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 15 degree Celsius, four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature on Monday is predicted to be 10 degrees, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 17 degrees. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday was 95%.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop to around 6 degrees by January 14, IMD’s forecast read.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality has improved significantly over the past two days. On Sunday, the AQI was 69, having improved from 91 the previous day, going by the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin. These are the first ‘satisfactory’ air days that the city has recorded since October. AQI between 51 and 100 is considered to be ‘satisfactory’.

The AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally and settle in the ‘moderate’ range on Monday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. AQI between 101 and 200 is considered to be ‘moderate’. Slower winds are likely to lead to a further deterioration by Tuesday, when the AQI could be ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’.

At 9 am on Monday, the 24-hour average AQI stood in the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ categories at most monitoring stations. At Mandir Marg, the AQI was 93, Anand Vihar 163, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 86.