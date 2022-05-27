Cloudy skies, light rainfall likely in Delhi today

Cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rainfall, brought by a western disturbance, are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Friday. A western disturbance lies over Iran and Afghanistan.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be 38 degrees Celsius, going by the forecast. On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled below 40 degrees Celsius for the fifth consecutive day. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station was 36.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal.

A minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius was recorded early on Friday, a degree below the normal, and higher than the 22.5 degrees recorded the previous day.

The ‘normal’ maximum temperature for May 27 to 30, calculated as a long period average, is 40.4 degrees Celsius, while the normal minimum temperature for the same time frame is 26.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to rise gradually by two to four degrees over the next three days, according to an IMD forecast issued on Friday morning.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is set to rise to 41 degrees Celsius by May 31. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 or 27 degrees Celsius.

A western disturbance is likely to bring scattered rainfall and thunderstorms over parts of northwest India on May 28 and 29, including parts of Uttarakhand and Punjab.

While the IMD forecast indicates that heatwave conditions are likely over southwest Rajasthan on May 28 and 29, a forecast issued for the period from June 2 to 8 shows that maximum temperatures are likely to be “below to near normal” over the country except for east India where it is likely to be above normal by one to three degrees. For the June 2 to 8 period, no significant heatwave is likely over any part of the country, according to the forecast issued on Thursday.

The air quality in Delhi on Thursday was 199, in the ‘moderate’ category, with particulate matter and ozone as the main pollutants, going by the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin.