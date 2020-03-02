Rain, thunderstorm expected this week in Delhi

The city saw heavy rain and hail Saturday. The city saw heavy rain and hail Saturday.

Delhi saw a warm and pleasant day, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal, on Sunday. The minimum was recorded at 14.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The city saw heavy rain and hail Saturday.

According to IMD officials, Delhi is expected to see clear skies after a spell of shallow fog in the morning. The temperature is expected to be between 28 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Saturday’s rains were brought about by a western disturbance over northwest India. Another such disturbance is expected to bring rain, hail and thunderstorms to Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

While light rain is expected on Wednesday, strong winds, hail and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday’s rain and strong winds, meanwhile, helped clear Delhi’s air, with the city recording an AQI value of 90 — in the satisfactory range. On Sunday, the AQI was moderate at 132.

Air pollution, however, is expected to rise again on Monday and Tuesday. While Monday is expected to see moderately polluted air, Tuesday is expected to see poor air quality.

