Delhi to witness cloudy skies, light rainfall, ‘very poor’ AQI on Saturday

Cloudy skies, the possibility of very light rainfall, and ‘very poor’ AQI are on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday. The air quality could improve and reach the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, followed by the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning as well. On November 22 and 23, the AQI could be between ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’, the forecast indicates.

Delhi news | Latest news and updates from your city

Wind speed continues to remain below 10 kmph, according to the forecast, and is therefore unfavourable for the dispersal of pollutants.

According to the SAFAR forecasting system, the share of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was around 3 per cent on Friday. The AQI on Friday was 380, going by the Central Pollution Control Board 4 pm bulletin.

Very light rain is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Saturday. The minimum temperature could stand at 15 degrees Celsius, and the maximum at 26 degrees Celsius. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 10 to 12 degree Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be around 26 or 27 degree Celsius.

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 14.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. Fog and mist are likely to persist over the next six days, the IMD forecast suggests.