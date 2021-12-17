Delhi weather: Air quality likely to be ‘very poor’ on Friday

The air quality in Delhi is likely to be in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, according to a morning forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System.

The AQI is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category over the weekend, the forecast indicates. The slight improvement in air quality can be attributed to high wind speeds from December 17 onwards, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

On Thursday, the AQI in Delhi was 368 – in the ‘very poor’ category. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor.’ Similarly on Wednesday, the AQI was 363.

The AQI, as a 24-hour average, stood above 350 at several monitoring stations at 10 am. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium monitoring station, the AQI was 355, while it stood at 376 at Anand Vihar, 396 at Mundka, 354 at Mandir Marg and 385 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The 24-hour average AQI was the highest at Jahangirpuri with a figure of 410 which falls in the ‘severe’ category.

The India Meteorological Department forecast indicates that the minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could be 20 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius. The maximum, meanwhile, could range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius. Foggy days have been forecast for the next six days.