Delhi: Monsoon to retreat in 2-3 days; warm days ahead

Conditions will be favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Delhi over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update on Thursday.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon commenced on October 6 from parts of west Rajasthan and nearby Gujarat, the IMD said, brought about by an anti-cyclonic circulation over parts of northwest India and a fall in moisture content and rainfall.

Conditions will be favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from parts of Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, over the next two-three days, the IMD added.

The maximum temperature on Friday in the national capital is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 23 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79 per cent.

Clear skies are on the forecast for the rest of the week as well, with the maximum temperature ranging from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. The minimum temperature over the coming week is likely to range from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 34 degrees Celsius.

In Delhi, the month of October has recorded two days of light rainfall so far.