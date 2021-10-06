Delhi: IMD predicts warm days ahead as monsoon retreats 

Wednesday is likely to be a warm day with no rainfall in Delhi, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 26 degrees Celsius.

In an update on Tuesday, the IMD said conditions were favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from parts of northwest India in the next 24 hours.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday was 84 per cent, while the temperature at the same time was 28.4 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are on the forecast for the day.

Parts of Delhi saw light rainfall on Tuesday. The Safdarjung weather observatory of the IMD, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, while the Lodi Road observatory recorded 0.3 mm and the Aya Nagar station received traces of rainfall. This, however, is likely to be the last bit of rainfall for the week; the rest of the week is likely to remain dry, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast.

Over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 and 36 degrees Celsius with the minimum ranging from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 35.4 degrees Celsius.