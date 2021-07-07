Monsoon to hit Delhi on Saturday; rains, thunderstorms expected from Thursday

July 7, 2021 11:04:15 am
Temperatures in Delhi are expected to dip significantly over the next seven days as monsoon winds hit Delhi and NCR regions by July 10, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The monsoon usually reaches Delhi by June 27. This year, for the first time in 15 years, it has been delayed for more than 10 days. The last time this happened was in 2006.
On Wednesday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.
The maximum during the day is expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius.
Between Thursday and Sunday, the city is expected to receive rains and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to dip significantly and settle at 34 degrees Celsius by Sunday.
