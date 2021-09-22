Delhi wakes up to gloomy skies; IMD predicts moderate rainfall in NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate rainfall for Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, which could lead to traffic disruptions and waterlogging in low lying areas.

Delhi was greeted with gloomy skies on Wednesday morning. An early morning update from the IMD suggested that light to moderate intensity rainfall was likely to occur over parts of Delhi-NCR. Between 8.30 am and 10.30 am, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Delhi and NCR, including Bawana, Ghaziabad and the vicinity of the Hindon Air Force Station.

Rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is considered to be ‘moderate’.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 32 degree Celsius, and the minimum could stand at 26 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday was 84 per cent.

Between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday, the Safdarjung station of the IMD recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall, while the weather station at the Ridge recorded the maximum amount at 17.6 mm. The Lodi Road observatory logged 1.5 mm.

Light rainfall (between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm) remains on the forecast from September 23 to 26. Thunderstorms are a possibility on September 27 and 28.

A cyclonic circulation lies over east Rajasthan and the neighbourhood, and is likely to persist for the next three days, the IMD had said in an update on Tuesday.