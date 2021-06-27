Delhi weather forecast: Monsoon delayed by another week

Monsoon rains are not expected to arrive in Delhi for at least one more week, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Monsoon rains are not expected to arrive in Delhi for at least one more week, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The IMD had earlier forecast that monsoon was expected to hit Delhi on June 27, almost two weeks ahead of its normal date. Changes in low-pressure systems and wind patterns, however, meant that the progress of monsoon winds has slowed.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric conditions and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during the next seven days,” the IMD said in a statement.

The city saw 5 mm rain on Saturday evening with the maximum temperature being recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

According to the IMD forecast, the city is expected to see a dry and windy week ahead, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday. No rain has been forecast for the week so far.