Delhi weather forecast today: Light rain expected, may bring temperatures down

The IMD has forecast rain in the capital on Thursday evening

Light rain is forecast in Delhi Thursday evening by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which may bring down soaring temperatures in the city.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, the IMD said, scattered to widespread rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region over the next 4-5 days, and isolated to scattered showers are also likely over the adjoining plains of northwest India.

The IMD has forecast rain in the capital on Thursday evening, and also on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Wednesday was 40.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast that it would fall to 38 degrees by Friday and would then rise again to around 41 degrees by Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index on Thursday morning was moderate with a reading of 153, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI is forecast to stay between moderate and poor category for the next five days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.