Delhi receives light rains; IMD predicts overcast sky today

Light showers were recorded in Delhi Thursday morning and an overcast sky is forecast to generally persist throughout the day, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A much needed relief from the dry weather is likely to continue as the IMD has forecast that light showers may be recorded on Friday and Saturday as well.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Thursday was 21.3 degrees Celsius, lower than 23.5 degrees a day earlier.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 36.8 degrees Celsius and is forecast to be 36 degrees on Thursday.

The IMD has forecast that Delhi may also see light showers on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Mercury is expected to rise gradually in the next few days to reach 40 degrees by Monday, before falling again, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Thursday morning with a reading of 125, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI is forecast to remain in the moderate category for the next 5 days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.