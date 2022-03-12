Delhi: Temperature likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius today as summer sets in

A maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and strong winds are on the forecast for the national capital on Saturday.

In the early hours of Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded was 15.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded during the day on Friday was 29.6 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Saturday, the temperature was 19.2 degrees, and the relative humidity was 70 per cent.

Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could range from 16 to 18 degrees Celsius. Clear skies and intermittent days with strong winds are on the forecast for the next six days.

With the summer beginning to set in, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over parts of Saurashtra and Kutch over the next two days. Maximum temperatures were two to six degrees above normal in parts of Gujarat on Friday. The maximum temperature over northwest and central India is likely to see a gradual rise of two to five degrees during the next five days, according to an IMD update issued early on Saturday.

On Friday, the AQI in Delhi was 164, in the ‘moderate’ category, with PM2.5 and PM10 being the prominent pollutants, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin indicates. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category over the weekend, going by a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Friday. The AQI has remained in the ‘moderate’ category from March 9 onwards. AQI between 101 and 200 is considered to be ‘moderate’.

While the AQI monitoring stations at Anand Vihar and Bawana recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘poor’ category at 9 am on Saturday, the AQI at Chandni Chowk and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium remained in the ‘moderate’ category. At Aya Nagar, the AQI was 95, in the ‘satisfactory’ category.