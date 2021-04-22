Delhi: Light rain, strong winds likely on Friday

Connaught Place in Delhi wears a deserted look during lockdown in the national capital. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna, File)

Light rain and strong winds are forecast in Delhi on Friday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over the plains of northwest India on Thursday and Friday, as per the IMD.

Delhi is expected to witness light showers on Friday. On Tuesday evening, too, parts of the city had recorded light showers along with strong, dust raising winds.

Maximum or day time temperatures have dipped significantly this week, from 37.8 degrees Celsius on Monday to 33.4 degrees on Wednesday.

Mercury is expected to reach a high of around 35 degrees on Thursday and Friday, after which it is forecast to rise up to 40 degrees by April 28.

Minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Thursday in the capital was 18.7 degrees Celsius, which is expected to rise to around 20 degrees on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Thursday with a reading of 121.

The AQI is forecast to largely remain in the moderate category for the next five days, as per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.