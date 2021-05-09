Delhi weather forecast: Light rain expected next week

The IMD has forecast that mercury will be 41 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday before falling to 37 degrees by Thursday.

As per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunder and lightning are possible in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday as a fresh Western Disturbance approaches the Capital.

The Western Disturbance, which is a weather pattern associated with non-monsoon showers in northwest India, is also likely to bring a spell of light rain to Delhi from Wednesday to Saturday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Sunday, higher than 22.3 degrees recorded on Saturday.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 38.8 degrees Celsius, and is forecast to be around 40 degrees on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate with a reading of 119, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI is forecast to be moderate on Monday and Tuesday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.