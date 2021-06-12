Delhi weather forecast: Pre-monsoon showers expected this weekend

A child takes a bath under a leaking pipe to get respite from the scorching heat, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Delhi is likely to see light to moderate intensity rain on Saturday accompanied by gusty winds, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pre-monsoon showers are expected to continue in Delhi until the arrival of the southwest monsoon around June 15, if meteorological conditions remain favourable, IMD officials said.

On Sunday, moderate intensity rain is forecast in the city with wind speeds of around 40 kmph, followed by light rain till Friday.

The monsoon is expected to arrive about two weeks before its onset date on June 27 in Delhi, as per the IMD. Last year, it arrived on June 25.

Meteorological conditions that are favouring early advance of the monsoon include a low pressure area and cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal, an east-west trough running from south Punjab to centre of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, strong southwesterly winds along the west coast and an off-shore trough off the west coast.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours of Saturday in Delhi was 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is forecast to be around 38 degrees Celsius.

Mercury is expected to fall in the coming days. On Sunday, the maximum is forecast to be 35 degrees Celsius, and 34 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Saturday morning with a reading of 148, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

It is forecast to improve from moderate to the satisfactory category over the next two days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.