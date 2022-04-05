Heat wave conditions over parts of Delhi today: IMD

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at around 39 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Heat wave conditions are on the forecast from April 6 to 11, when the maximum temperature is likely to range from 40 degrees to 42 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides a representative figure for the city, was 38.1 degrees Celsius. With some weather stations recording maximum temperatures of about 40 degrees Celsius, heat wave conditions were recorded in parts of the city on Monday. The weather station at the Ridge and Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at the Pitampura weather station was 40.6 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions are likely over parts of Punjab, southern Haryana and Delhi over the next 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday morning.

Also read | Summer action plan to curb pollution to be rolled out from April to Sept: Delhi Environment Minister

The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius. The temperature at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 24.8 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 46 per cent.

Heat wave conditions are on the forecast for Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh over the next five days. The maximum temperature is unlikely to change over the next 24 hours over northwest India and Gujarat, but could increase by about two degrees after that, the IMD bulletin stated.

Delhi’s AQI was 262, in the ‘poor’ category on Monday, going by the Central Pollution Control Board update. Dust and particles of size bigger than PM2.5 dominate. The SAFAR air quality forecast issued on Monday indicates that from April 5 to 7, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ or upper end of the ‘moderate’ category, with moderate wind speed.