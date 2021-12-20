Delhi: Temperature dips five degrees below normal, air quality to remain ‘poor’

The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours in Delhi dipped to 3.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal for this time of the year and the lowest so far this winter at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

This is the second consecutive day when the minimum temperature has fallen below 5 degrees Celsius. At the Safdarjung weather observatory, the minimum stood at 3.2 degrees over the past 24-hours, while the minimum temperature at Lodhi Road was 3.1 degrees Celsius. At Palam, the minimum was 5.8 degrees.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital is likely to be in the ‘poor’ or lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast.

The maximum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours is 19.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, the minimum temperature is likely to stand at 3 degrees Celsius, with the maximum at 19 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory in December last year was 3.3 degrees, while the lowest in December 2019 was 2.4 degrees Celsius. It was 2.6 degrees in December 2018, and 6.3 degrees in December 2017.

Parts of Northwest India have been experiencing a cold wave lately. In its morning update, the IMD said that cold wave conditions would continue over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till December 21. The IMD records a cold wave when the minimum temperature is equal to or less than 10 degrees Celsius at a weather station in the plains and is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees below the normal temperature for that period. A cold wave may also be recorded at a station in the plains when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 4 degrees Celsius.

Dry northwesterly winds are likely to prevail over Northwest India till December 21, “enhancing the adverse impact of cold wave and cold day conditions,” the IMD forecast said.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category over the next two days since winds are predicted to be slow, the forecast indicates. Calm conditions are likely to prevail for a week.

The AQI as a 24-hour average was in the ‘very poor’ category at several stations at 9 am on Monday. The AQI was over 350 at Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar and Mundka.

On Sunday, the AQI was 271, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.