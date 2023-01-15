Temperature drops to 3 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; colder mornings, dense fog expected in the coming days

Morning temperatures in Delhi dipped again on Sunday, with Ayanagar in South Delhi recording 3 degrees Celsius and Delhi Ridge recording 3.2 degrees Celsius—both four degrees below normal.

At Safdarjung, which hosts Delhi’s official observatory, the minimum temperature was recorded as 4.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

This comes after almost a week of above-normal temperatures owing to a western disturbance, which also brought snow and rainfall to the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to India Meteorological Department officials, it is set to get colder in the coming days.

On Monday, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius. Dense fog is expected in the morning.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature will dip further to 3 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be 14 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast said. On Wednesday, the temperature is expected to be between 4 and 15 degrees Celsius. Dense fog is expected on both days.

A slight increase in temperatures is expected on Thursday and Friday with the minimum expected to be around 5-6 degrees and maximum around 16-17 degrees Celsius.

Over the past few days, the morning temperatures had risen to around 9-10 degrees Celsius. Fog had also dissipated.

On Sunday, the running was clear with no fog and a clear sky. The coming days will see dense to very dense fog, with the visibility expected to drop to zero in many parts of the city in the morning.

A western disturbance affecting parts of northwest India last week contributed to an increase in minimum temperatures. Under the influence of western disturbances, the wind direction is usually from the east or southeast, which is warmer. In their absence, the wind direction is likely to remain from the northwest or west from January 14 to 18, the IMD forecast said, which means that cold winds from the northwest are likely to bring about a drop in the temperature.

The next western disturbance is expected only around January 19.