Another ‘cold day’ on the forecast for Delhi today

With the maximum temperature likely to remain significantly below normal, another ‘cold day’ is on the forecast for Delhi on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could be 6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was 14.8 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded was 6.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal. The weather observatory at Narela recorded the lowest maximum temperature on Monday, at 13.5 degrees Celsius. This was followed by the Ridge at 14 degrees Celsius. The temperature at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 10 degrees Celsius, and relative humidity at the same time was 95 per cent.

‘Cold day’ conditions remain on the forecast for Wednesday as well. A ‘cold day’ is recorded when the maximum temperature falls 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal, and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to climb back up to around 20 degrees Celsius by January 30, the forecast indicates.

Shallow fog covered parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning. The visibility at Safdarjung was 800 metres at 8.30 am, and was likely to improve over the following three hours, the IMD said in an update.

Meanwhile, the AQI on Monday was 241, in the ‘poor’ category, according to the CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Most monitoring stations recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ category on Tuesday morning. At Jahangirpuri, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 am was 351, while it was 264 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and 212 at RK Puram.