Delhi weather forecast: Cloudy skies, light rainfall expected today

During the monsoon in New Delhi (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha, File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall and a partly cloudy sky in the national capital on Wednesday.

Rainfall over Delhi seems to have hit a lull, with a dry spell that set in on Tuesday. Between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday, only the Palam weather station recorded rainfall of 0.5 mm, while the IMD’s other stations in Delhi remained dry.

Also read | Gangster who allegedly killed BJP leader in 2015 found dead in Tihar jail

While rainfall a few days ago had brought the maximum temperature to figures below 30 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature is likely to climb back up to around 34 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature might settle at 26 degree Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at Safdarjung this morning was 79 per cent.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 34.8 degrees Celsius, which was a degree above the normal. At 8.30 am on Wednesday, however, the temperature had dipped to 28.6 degrees Celsius.

For the next six days, IMD forecasts overcast skies and light to moderate rainfall, with the maximum temperature hovering between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.