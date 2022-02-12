Clear skies in Delhi today; maximum temperature likely to be 23 degrees Celsius

Along with clear skies, the maximum temperature on Saturday in Delhi is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 8 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds at a speed of 25 to 35 kmph are likely over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No significant change is likely in the minimum temperature over northwest India during the next 24 hours, but it could rise by 2 to 4 degrees thereafter, said an IMD update issued on Saturday morning.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 22.5 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal. The temperature recorded at 8.30 am on Saturday was 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Also read | IMD forecasts rain over southern India during weekend

With another western disturbance on the cards, the IMD has predicted light rainfall over northwest India from February 17 to 20. Cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms is on the forecast for Delhi on February 18.

On Friday, the AQI in Delhi was 184, in the ‘moderate’ category, having improved due to strong winds dispersing pollutants. In a forecast issued on Friday, the Air Quality Early Warning System said that the AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Saturday.

At 10 am, most AQI monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average figures in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ categories. The AQI at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was 163, in the ‘moderate’ category, while it was 260, in the ‘poor’ category, at Jahangirpuri. The AQI at Anand Vihar was 327, in the ‘very poor’ category.