Delhi weather forecast: After rain spell, chilly weekend ahead

A day after rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, the temperature dropped in the national capital Tuesday. Light rain is expected during the week and temperature is also likely to dip further in the city.

According to the forecast, the skies will remain partly cloudy and higher wind speed is in the offing on Wednesday. With cloud cover expected to clear over the weekend, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to touch 5 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also predicted dense fog in pockets of Delhi and NCR today.

The inclement weather witnessed by Delhi and surrounding areas in North India is attributed to a current spell of western disturbance that reached its peak on January 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The IMD has pointed out that January is the month that sees the maximum number of western disturbance events, and the rain is “nothing unusual”.

Monday’s rainfall also led to the improvement of the air quality in the city. The AQI improved significantly due to strong winds and rain. While it was in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, it improved to ‘satisfactory’ in the evening, recording a 98 AQI value. This is the best air quality Delhi has seen since October last year.