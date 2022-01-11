Delhi weather: Foggy morning on Tuesday, minimum temperature dips again to 6.5°C

Parts of Delhi witnessed a foggy morning on Tuesday while the minimum temperature has begun to dip again after a few days of warmer nights on account of the western disturbances.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility at Palam at 6.30 am was 50 metres, improving to 100 metres by 8.30 am. Parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and North Rajasthan experienced ‘dense’ to ‘very dense’ fog, according to the IMD. Fog is categorised as ‘dense’ when the visibility is between 50 and 200 metres, while visibility is less than 50 metres in the case of ‘very dense’ fog.

Dense fog remains on the forecast for Delhi from January 12 to 15.

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 6.5 degree Celsius, a degree below the normal. The maximum temperature over the past 24 hours was 18.1 degree Celsius, two degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature is predicted to be 7 degree Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be 19 degrees, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Calm conditions and slow winds could mean that it is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, the forecast indicates. On Monday, the AQI was 151, in the ‘moderate’ category.

Most monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ category at 9 am on Tuesday. The AQI was in the ‘poor’ category at Anand Vihar, Mandir Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Sri Aurobindo Marg. The stations at Chandni Chowk, Sonia Vihar, ITO and the IGI airport recorded AQI in the ‘moderate’ category. At Jahangirpuri, the AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category.