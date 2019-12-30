Dense fog envelops Delhi-NCR, normal operations suspended at IGI airport

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Monday morning, resulting in low visibility. A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Monday morning, resulting in low visibility.

Delhi weather LIVE Updates: A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Monday morning, resulting in low visibility and normal operations being suspended at Delhi airport. The visibility in Delhi ranged from 0-50 metres on Sunday morning even as the air quality dipped to ‘severe’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 462 in Anand Vihar and at 494 in Okhla Phase-2.

“Normal operations have been suspended at Delhi airport due to poor visibility. Only CAT III B (instrument landing system) compliant pilots can land,” ANI quoted an airport official as saying.

Train services were also affected at New Delhi railway station, with 30 trains running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

Delhi saw a marginal increase in temperatures on Sunday, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 3.6 degrees Celcius and maximum at 15.8 degrees Celcius. The minimum temperature (at Safdarjung observatory) dipped to 2.4 degrees Celcius, the season’s lowest so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the existing cold wave conditions are expected to continue till Tuesday, after which light rain has been forecast for Wednesday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay below normal for at least another week, officials said.

A cold wave, when the temperature is more than 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal, has been persisting in Delhi since December 14— the longest continuous cold spell since 1901.

