Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, air quality in ‘severe’ category

A visual from near the SInghu border. (ANI)

Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi and the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) early Saturday morning leading to poor visibility in several areas. Northern India continues to reel under the cold wave and extreme weather conditions.

Owing to the poor visibility, Delhi Airport put out an advisory for passengers post-midnight saying passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. “Due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, Any inconvenience is regretted,” the airport tweeted at 1.30 am today.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of dense fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate at 201 and 500 metres, and shallow at 501 and 1,000 metres.

Also, according to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 492, which comes under severe category.

The city’s air quality remained severe on Friday as well. The air quality index had entered the severe zone on Thursday due to the prevailing extremely unfavourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants, government agencies.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, satisfactory at 51-100, moderate at 101-200, poor at 201-300, very poor at 301-400, severe at 401-500.