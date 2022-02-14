Delhi weather: Day-time temperature rises, AQI may remain ‘poor’ on Monday

The day-time temperature has been on the rise in Delhi over the past few days, and the maximum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 26.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal.

On Friday, the maximum temperature had been 22.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 22.6 degrees on Thursday and 21.8 degrees on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be 26 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Monday was 8.9 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day. At 8.30 am on Monday, the temperature was 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to be 8 or 9 degrees, while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 or 26 degrees.

The AQI on Sunday was 253, in the ‘poor’ category, having deteriorated from the ‘moderate’ category the previous day. The dispersion of pollutants has been hindered by calm conditions and slow winds, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday.

The 24-hour average AQI at most monitoring stations was either in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ categories at 10 am on Monday. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the AQI was 232, in the ‘poor’ category, while it was 184, in the ‘moderate’ category at Lodhi Road. At Anand Vihar, the AQI was 353, in the ‘very poor’ category.