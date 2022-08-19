Delhi weather: Cloudy skies today; little rain expected till Aug 25

Delhi is likely to see little rain till August 25, going by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for the next seven days. Overall, cloudy skies are on the forecast for the city on Friday and no rainfall is likely. Humidity levels remain high. The maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was 89%.

While very light rainfall is a possibility on Sunday and light rainfall is on the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, the city is likely to remain dry from August 23 to 25.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature recorded early on the day was 26.7 degrees Celsius. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi, Haryana and Punjab have seen “subdued rainfall” on most days of the week from August 11 to 18, according to the IMD. Delhi as a whole has recorded a shortfall of 21% in rainfall this season.

The western end of the monsoon trough is north of its normal position and is likely to remain so for the next two to three days, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Friday. It passes through Jaisalmer, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Patna.

Widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over parts of northwest India over the next few days – Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on August 20, Uttarakhand on August 19 and 20, southern Haryana on August 21, and Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh from August 19 to 21. Further, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall activity is likely over parts of northwest India from August 24 to 26.

The IMD’s extended range forecast for the week from August 25 to 31 indicates that rainfall is likely to be below normal over northwest India.