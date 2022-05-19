Delhi weather: Clear skies, maximum temperature of 42 degrees, says IMD

Delhi is likely to see clear skies and a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8.30 am on Thursday, the temperature was 31.2 degrees and the relative humidity was 56 per cent.

Another western disturbance is set to keep heatwave conditions at bay in Delhi at least till around May 25, according to the IMD’s forecast for the next six days. While the possibility of thunder and lightning, and a dust storm or thunderstorm are on the forecast for Friday and Saturday, Sunday could witness cloudy skies and light rainfall, the forecast indicates. Cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms persist in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday next week.

The maximum temperature could dip to around 39 degrees Celsius on May 24, according to the forecast. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station has remained above 40 degrees Celsius from May 12 onwards. The minimum temperature over the next six days could range from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which is around the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 27.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

Parts of Delhi had recorded some rainfall in the early hours of Wednesday. The weather observatory at Aya Nagar recorded 5.1 mm of rainfall, while the weather station at Palam recorded traces between 2.30 am and 5.30 am.

In a fresh spell, heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Southern Punjab, Rajasthan, Southern Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and Friday. The western disturbance could bring light rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds to parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh from May 20 to 22.