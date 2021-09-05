Delhi weather: City likely to remain under cloud cover today

Partly cloudy skies and a possibility of thundershowers are on the forecast for the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicts a rainy week ahead for the national capital.

Light rainfall and thundershowers are expected from Monday, with light to moderate showers likely to continue through the week. An IMD update on Saturday predicted an increase in rainfall activity over Northwest India from September 6 onwards.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum is likely to stand at 26 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 86%. The maximum temperature over the next seven days could range from 31 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. The temperature stood at 28.4 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Though light rainfall had been on IMD’s forecast for Delhi on Saturday, most parts of the city remained dry. In 24 hours from 8.30 am on Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded no rainfall. The station at the Ridge recorded 0.6 mm of rain in the same 24-hour period, while the observatories at Palam, Lodi Road and Aya Nagar remained dry.

So far, Delhi has recorded 122.5 mm of rainfall this month, against a normal of 29.8 mm. This year, the cumulative rainfall for the entire monsoon season, from June 1 to September 4, stands at 635.5 mm against a normal of 500 mm.