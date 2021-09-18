Delhi weather: Capital likely to see light rainfall today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness light rainfall on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could stand at 24 degrees Celsius. The national capital is likely to remain under a cloud cover and light rainfall will continue till September 21. For September 22 and 23, thunderstorms are on the cards.

Maximum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature could range between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 33 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Although light rainfall had been the forecast for Friday as well, most parts of the city remained dry between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday. Relative humidity at 8.30 am today was 85%. The temperature at the same time was 27.2 degrees Celsius.

So far, September has recorded around 15 days of rainfall. From September 1-16, around 404.1 mm of rainfall was recorded. This monsoon season, the month of July, with 507.1 mm, has recorded the highest amount of rainfall so far. While July registered excess rainfall, August, having recorded 214.5 mm, registered a deficit. A total of 34.8 mm was recorded in June, which was also a deficit for the month.