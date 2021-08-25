Delhi weather: brief hiatus in rainfall over Delhi-NCR

There is likely to be a brief hiatus in rainfall over Delhi-NCR, with weather on Wednesday and Thursday likely to remain dry, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Light rainfall is, however, likely to make a comeback on Friday, while rain and thundershowers remain on the forecast for the weekend.

According to the IMD, weak monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over northwest India for the next four to five days.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 37 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 28 degree Celsius. Strong surface winds are a possibility in the national capital on Wednesday. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 64%. The maximum temperature is likely to range from 35 to 37 degree Celsius over the next seven days.

Though light rainfall had been on the forecast for Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded none. The observatory has recorded rainfall on eight days so far this month.

While rainfall for the month of August has been below normal for Delhi-NCR, cumulative figures for the monsoon season beginning June 1 indicate above normal rainfall. In August, 143.7 mm of rainfall was received, against a normal of 179.4 mm. The cumulative figure for the season stands at 512.1 mm so far, while the normal for the season is 437 mm.

At the Safdarjung observatory, the highest amount of rainfall this month was registered on Aug 21 – 138.8 mm.