Air quality likely to be ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ today, minimum temperature at 15°C today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of around 15 degree Celsius and maximum of 30 degree Celsius for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature could drop to around 13 degree Celsius, the IMD’s seven-day forecast suggests. The maximum temperature over the next six days could range from 28 to 30 degree Celsius. A minimum temperature of 14.5 degree Celsius was recorded over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi indicates that the air quality could be in the lower end of ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday. After Diwali, on November 5 and 6, the air quality is likely to deteriorate but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category, the forecast indicates.

The wind direction on Tuesday is from the southeast direction of Delhi, and is likely to be from the southeast on Wednesday as well. The wind direction could change on Thursday to west or northwest, making it more favourable for the transport of pollutants from crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday, with an AQI of 281 and the predominant pollutants being PM10 and PM2.5, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin. The AQI has remained in the ‘poor’ category for six consecutive days so far.

The share of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi stood at 7% on Tuesday, a low figure since wind direction was not favourable for transport of pollutants from burning.

The Air Quality Early Warning System indicates that this figure could fall to less than 5% on Tuesday and Wednesday, since the wind direction is mainly from the southeastern direction of Delhi.

The average wind speed within Delhi is low, at less than 10 kmph, making the dispersion of pollutants difficult, according to the forecast on Tuesday morning.