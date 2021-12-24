Delhi weather: AQI may improve to ‘very poor’, minimum temperature likely to be 7 degrees Celsius

The air quality in Delhi has remained ‘severe’ for the past three days. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe’. (File)

While most air quality monitoring stations in Delhi continue to record AQI in the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning, the forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System indicates that it could improve slightly to reach the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. It is likely to remain ‘very poor’ over the weekend as well.

The air quality in Delhi has remained ‘severe’ for the past three days. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe’.

At Anand Vihar, the AQI as a 24-hour average was 469 at 9 am. Chandni Chowk recorded an average AQI of 463, while it was 445 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 419 at Mandir Marg, 441 at RK Puram, 453 at Punjabi Bagh, 402 at Sri Aurobindo Marg and 446 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The PM10 concentration at Anand Vihar peaked at 1008 µg/m3 at 8 pm on Thursday, going by data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. This is a little more than 10 times the 24-hour standard of 100 µg/m3 for PM10. The PM2.5 concentration at the same time was 501 µg/m3, when the standard for PM2.5 is 60 µg/m3.

On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 423, according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 6.9 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative data for the city. This is a degree below the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature over the past 24 hours was 23.1 degrees Celsius, around two degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 7 degrees Celsius, and the maximum could settle at 24 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day.

The IMD has predicted rainfall for Delhi on December 26, 27 and 28. The minimum temperature over the next six days is likely to be around 7 or 8 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is set to range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.