Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Delhi weather: Air quality to get worse, fog spell expected in coming days

Mercury has also started dropping in Delhi, with the minimum temperature on Sunday settling at 12.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

A spell of shallow to moderate fog is also expected to hit Delhi starting Monday. (PTI Photo)

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi is set to deteriorate in the coming two days, but will stay in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The city’s air quality saw a slight improvement with the AQI at 10 am on Sunday settling at 294 (poor) as opposed to 303 (very poor) on Saturday.

A spell of shallow to moderate fog is also expected to hit Delhi starting Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will see shallow fog between Monday and Thursday. This will be followed by two days of moderate fog.

Mercury has also started dropping in the city, with the minimum temperature on Sunday settling at 12.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. The maximum is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 11:31:30 am
