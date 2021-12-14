Delhi: Air quality likely to remain ‘very poor’, temperature to dip further

The air quality in the national capital is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

While it is likely to remain ‘very poor’ on Wednesday as well, it could improve from December 16 onwards, the forecast indicated. From December 16 onwards, winds are likely to get stronger, helping with the dispersion of pollutants, as per the forecast.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is set to dip further by early next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast showed. By December 20, the minimum temperature could fall to 5 degree Celsius and the maximum to 21 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at around 7 degree Celsius and the maximum could be 23 degree Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 7.5 degree Celsius, one degree below the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 22.4 degree Celsius, also a degree below the normal.

The air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday as well, with an AQI of 331. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’ and AQI falling in the 401 to 500 range is categorised as ‘severe.’

The Anand Vihar, Mundka, and Jahangirpuri monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘severe’ category at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. At Anand Vihar, the AQI was 404, while it stood at 422 at Jahangirpuri, and 404 at Mundka. The monitoring stations that recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category include Mandir Marg, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chandni Chowk, Sri Aurobindo Marg, R K Puram and Dwarka Sector 8.