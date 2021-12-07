Delhi weather today: Air quality improves marginally; clear skies likely to prevail

Delhi weather today: The air quality in Delhi is likely to improve to be in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

On Monday, the capital had an AQI of 322 which was in the ‘very poor’ category. On Sunday, the AQI had reached 305, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The monitoring stations that continued to record a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning included Anand Vihar, Shadipur, NSIT Dwarka, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Nehru Nagar, Dwarka Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to stand at 11 degree Celsius, and the maximum temperature could settle at around 24 degree Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day, and foggy conditions are likely to persist over the rest of the week.

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 11.4 degree Celsius, around two degrees above the normal. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to stand at 9 or 10 degree Celsius, and the maximum could range from 22 to 24 degree Celsius, the IMD forecast indicates. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday was 80%.

The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast suggests that the AQI is likely to improve to the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is categorised as ‘moderate,’ while a figure between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category. An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’.