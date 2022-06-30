Delhi weather: After early morning showers, more rain predicted today

A thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall is likely to occur over Delhi and NCR, including parts of Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, over the next two hours, the IMD said in a forecast issued at 8 am on Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph is on the forecast for the day.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert on account of the forecast, asking commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Parts of Delhi recorded rainfall earlier in the morning as well. The Palam weather station recorded around 2.4 mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 5.30 am. The relative humidity at around 5.30 am this morning was 79 per cent.

In a bulletin issued early on Thursday, the IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into Delhi during the next 24 hours. It is also likely to cover parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours.

The IMD had said earlier this week that the monsoon is likely to hit Delhi between June 30 and July 1. On Wednesday, the southwest monsoon had advanced into parts of Uttar Pradesh, all of Uttarakhand, and most parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday in Delhi was 40.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. Humidity has remained high this week. An IMD bulletin issued on Wednesday said that the maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was 77 per cent.

According to the forecast issued on Wednesday, the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to dip to around 34 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall are also on the forecast for Friday and Saturday, going by IMD updates issued on Wednesday.