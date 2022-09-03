scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Delhi weather: 60% rainfall deficit in West, Northeast districts since June 1

Little rain is likely over the next six days, the IMD said. The possibility of very light rainfall is on the forecast from September 5 to 7, and no rainfall is likely on September 3, 4, 8 and 9.

The city as a whole has recorded a deficit of around 33%, having received 302.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 452.1 mm. (File)

Over the past three months, two out of the nine districts that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) considers for rainfall data in Delhi have recorded a ‘large deficit’ in rainfall, while five districts have recorded a ‘deficit’. Northeast Delhi and West Delhi have both recorded a large deficit of 60 per cent in rainfall from June 1 to September 2, the IMD data shows. Rainfall that is 60 per cent to 99 per cent below the normal is considered a “large deficit”.

The districts that have recorded a deficit (20% to 59% short of the normal) in rainfall over the same time period are New Delhi, North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, South Delhi and Southwest Delhi.

Little rain is likely over the next six days as well. The possibility of very light rainfall is on the forecast from September 5 to 7, and no rainfall is likely on September 3, 4, 8 and 9. Safdarjung recorded around 8.8 mm of rainfall on Friday, while the weather station on Lodhi Road recorded 18 mm.

The only district that has recorded excess rainfall since June 1 is East Delhi, which registered rainfall 20 per cent above the normal. East Delhi has recorded 668.7 mm of rainfall from June 1 onwards, while West Delhi, which has seen the least amount of rainfall over the same period, recorded only 199.9 mm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

The city as a whole has recorded a deficit of around 33%, having received 302.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 452.1 mm. The month of August ended with the observatory at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recording an 82% deficit in rainfall.

More from Delhi

With little rain, the days have been warm. The maximum temperature is set to hit 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday, nearly four degrees above the normal of 34.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 37.1 degrees Celsius.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 11:03:12 am
Next Story

WhatsApp to stop working on older iPhone variants from October: Check details

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled
Newsmaker

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College
Pincode 110001

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers
Express Special

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

This primary school near Pune runs 365 days, hasn't had holiday in 20 years
Teachers' Day 2022

This primary school near Pune runs 365 days, hasn't had holiday in 20 years

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse'
High Court says...

'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse'

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement