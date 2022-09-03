Delhi weather: 60% rainfall deficit in West, Northeast districts since June 1

Over the past three months, two out of the nine districts that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) considers for rainfall data in Delhi have recorded a ‘large deficit’ in rainfall, while five districts have recorded a ‘deficit’. Northeast Delhi and West Delhi have both recorded a large deficit of 60 per cent in rainfall from June 1 to September 2, the IMD data shows. Rainfall that is 60 per cent to 99 per cent below the normal is considered a “large deficit”.

The districts that have recorded a deficit (20% to 59% short of the normal) in rainfall over the same time period are New Delhi, North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, South Delhi and Southwest Delhi.

Little rain is likely over the next six days as well. The possibility of very light rainfall is on the forecast from September 5 to 7, and no rainfall is likely on September 3, 4, 8 and 9. Safdarjung recorded around 8.8 mm of rainfall on Friday, while the weather station on Lodhi Road recorded 18 mm.

The only district that has recorded excess rainfall since June 1 is East Delhi, which registered rainfall 20 per cent above the normal. East Delhi has recorded 668.7 mm of rainfall from June 1 onwards, while West Delhi, which has seen the least amount of rainfall over the same period, recorded only 199.9 mm.

The city as a whole has recorded a deficit of around 33%, having received 302.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 452.1 mm. The month of August ended with the observatory at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recording an 82% deficit in rainfall.

With little rain, the days have been warm. The maximum temperature is set to hit 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday, nearly four degrees above the normal of 34.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 37.1 degrees Celsius.