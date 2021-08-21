Delhi: Waterlogging under Minto Bridge leads to road closure

For the first time this season, the road under the Minto Bridge has been barricaded because of waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the national capital on Saturday. Officials said that the road was barricaded at 7:30 am and will be open by around 10 am.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted an alert at around 7:30 am that read, “Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has been closed due to water logging. Please avoid stretch.”

An official of the Public Works Department said, “The situation was under control till 6 am. However, after that water from the Delhi Jal Board line started overflowing. This is because it has been raining continuously since last night. Further, the line carries both rain water and sewerage. Sewerage increases in the morning as people start using the water in their homes. This chokes the line and leads to an overflow.”

The depth of water under the bridge went up to around 350 mm but is subsiding now, said the official. Earlier this year, the PWD laid a new pipeline for pressurised flow, further on minto road.

However, this is the first time they struggled to get the situation under control. In the last week of July, traffic around Minto road had been shut for a short period of time because the water level was around 50 mm.