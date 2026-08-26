‘Not acceptable’: Why NDMC chief apologised after Delhi waterlogging

A day after heavy rain left key areas like Connaught Place, Talkotara and Mandir Marg waterlogged for more than an hour, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi apologised to residents and acknowledged that the civic body’s response fell short of its own standards.

In a post on his X handle, he said that under usual circumstances they are able to clear waterlogging within 15-20 minutes. But despite their best efforts, in at least 3-4 areas, it took more than an hour to drain it out.

He said, “There was more than 72 mm rainfall in less than 2 hours and this was quite unexpected. But this cannot be an excuse and we will have to strengthen our systems to deal with such situations in future,” he wrote.

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He further wrote that various short- and long-term measures will be made to make the entire NDMC area fully water-logging free. “We will work to ensure that our citizens should not face any inconvenience in future. Any suggestions for improvement are welcome,” he said while replying to residents’ comments under his post.

Dwivedi, a senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, took charge of the top post earlier this month. He is a 1997 batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Pumps deployed by the NDMC drain out the water. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Pumps deployed by the NDMC drain out the water. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Why did it take so long?

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dwivedi said that the long duration was not acceptable under NDMC standards.

“At the NDMC, we ensure that the water is drained within 35 to 40 minutes. But in areas like Mandir Marg, Connaught Place, BKS Marg, Talkotara, it took longer than usual because some drains got choked and it took two pumps to drain them out,” he said.

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“The water from Panchukian Road entered into the NDMC area and we had to clear that out as well. It took less than 20 minutes to clear out the rest of the areas,” he added.

Also Read | 99 mm rain in 24 hours: Delhi records wettest day in over 2 years

More pumps, round-the-clock desilting

Dwivedi said the NDMC is now planning for both short-term and long-term solutions to clear the waterlogging.

The immediate short-term actions that have been put in place are desilting of drains round the clock and increasing the pumping capacity so that water is cleared out as soon as possible.

He said that the NDMC also plans to review and strengthen the drainage system around the area. “The drains around the area need to be dug up and reworked so that they can be strengthened and don’t choke anymore. We are working with our engineers to discuss that.”

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He said the NDMC will encourage rainwater harvesting and explore ways to divert and reuse rainwater from areas that frequently face waterlogging.

Pumps deployed by the NDMC drain out the water. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Pumps deployed by the NDMC drain out the water. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

‘Citizens set the benchmark’

The official said he turned to X to address the issue and talk to residents because that is the platform where he receives ‘direct citizens feedback’.

“If I go by what is reported to me by officials, I may not get the real picture. But via these platforms, I get what the expectations of the citizens are. We are responsible. The benchmark for the NDMC has to be set by the citizens who live in this area and not by me or the officials,” he said.

I sincerely apologise to everyone in NDMC area who faced difficulties due to water logging instances on 25th August 2026. Usually we are able to clear the water logging within 15-20 minutes. But despite our best efforts in at least 3-4 areas water…. (1/n) — Manoj Dwivedi (@dwivedimk_ias) August 25, 2026

Dwivedi said the NDMC area was generally better equipped to deal with rain-related problems, but added that there was “always room for improvement”.