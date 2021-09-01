Delhi waterlogged after morning shower

Parts of Delhi saw heavy rainfall and thunderstorms Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 69.1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. The intensity reduced around noon, with the Safdarjung station recording 15 mm between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm. With 74.6 mm, the Lodhi Road weather station recorded the highest amount of rainfall on Tuesday morning.

In Central and parts of North Delhi, complaints of waterlogging poured in from ITO and IP Estate and GT Karnal Road. PWD, which is the caretaker of roads wider than 60 feet, received 110 complaints on Tuesday. While Minto Road remained open, the Pul Prahladpur underpass was waterlogged till Tuesday evening.

Till 8.30 am on Tuesday, the month of August had seen a rainfall deficit. Compared to a normal of 212.6 mm, Delhi had received 144.7 mm, registering a deficit of around 32%.

The Northwest part of India has seen a deficit overall for August, said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD. Rain-bearing systems like low-pressure systems did not reach the Northwestern part from the Bay of Bengal all through August and only around two-three such systems were present in August and they remained near the coast, he said.

If such low-pressure systems do not exist, easterly winds that bring moisture and clouds tend to be weak, leading to more dry days, he explained.

While every monsoon witnesses active and weak periods, this time, active spells were for shorter durations, he said. If the active spell is shorter, the intensity of rainfall tends to be higher, Jenamani said. This explains the heavy rainfall that the city witnessed on August 21, when it registered the highest single-day rainfall for the month of August since 2007. The Safdarjung observatory had recorded 138.8 mm of rainfall on August 21.

Delhi recorded just 10 rainy days in August, the lowest in seven years. This season — June 1 to the morning of August 31 — Delhi has recorded 513.1 mm of rainfall. This is around 9% above the normal figure of around 470.2 mm for the same time period.

Rainfall remains on the IMD forecast for Delhi-NCR till September 4.